StorageVault Announces Jay Lynne Fleming as Nominee for Director

TORONTO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:SVI) is pleased to announce that Jay Lynne Fleming will be a nominee for election as a director of StorageVault at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Suite 6000, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street W, Toronto, ON. Longtime director, Rob Duguid will not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The current directors standing for re-election at the Meeting are Steven Scott, Iqbal Khan, Al Simpson and Blair Tamblyn, and upon election, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, Jay Lynne Fleming will complete StorageVault's five person Board of Directors.



Ms. Jay Lynne Fleming is President and CEO of CVL Investments Ltd., and former President and CEO of Storage for Your Life Solutions Inc. and Carousel Ventures Ltd. acquired by StorageVault in September 2015. Ms. Fleming's early career was involved with the growth of Great Canadian Casino Company Ltd. ((now, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, TSX:GC) which became public in 1997. In 1999, Ms. Fleming entered the self-storage market. Over the next 15 years, she grew the Storage for Your Life business significantly through a series of land and business acquisitions, construction, building phasing and financing. Ms. Fleming currently serves on the Acquisition Committee for StorageVault and is also an active member of the Buildings and Grounds Committee, Mulgrave School, West Vancouver. Ms. Fleming completed her Business Management Administration Certificate with Capilano University in 1991.

Mr. Steven Scott, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of StorageVault commented, "We are excited to add Jay's extensive industry experience, public markets knowledge and operational expertise to our team."

Mr. Steven Scott also commented, "On behalf of the Board, shareholders and all stakeholders of StorageVault, we would like to thank Rob for his dedication, commitment, time and effort as a director of StorageVault. Rob has been with StorageVault as a director since 2009 and has been a valuable member of our team as we have grown throughout that period. We wish Rob all the best in the future."

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

