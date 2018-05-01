SwipeSense Acquires Market-Leading Mobile Application for Recording Hand Hygiene Observations

CHICAGO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwipeSense, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company, today announced the acquisition of iScrub Lite, the leading mobile application for hand hygiene observation. Originally conceived and developed by the Computational Epidemiology Research Group at the University of Iowa, iScrub Lite was launched to simplify the time-consuming and error-prone process of recording hand hygiene observations and sharing the results with health care professionals.



As part of its commitment to helping hospitals save more lives, SwipeSense reached an agreement with the University of Iowa to take ownership of iScrub Lite and will now be responsible for maintaining and ensuring the free application remains available to the infection control community.

"We want to provide hospital staff with innovative technology to further their journey towards a hassle-free hand hygiene improvement program," said Yuri Malina, co-founder and vice president of product at SwipeSense. "Relying on pen and paper during direct observation is known to fall short in many regards, so it is imperative that electronic tools are readily available for hospitals around the world. Our acquisition of iScrub Lite supports this initiative by allowing staff to more easily capture compliance data, free of transcription errors."

Dr. Philip Polgreen, associate professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at the University of Iowa, said his team created iScrub to serve the infection control community. "However, the costs of updating the service have increased," he said.

Alberto Maria Segre, Ph.D., chair of Computer Science at Iowa and codirector, with Polgreen, of the Computational Epidemiology Research Group, said that without the partnership with SwipeSense, iScrub might have ceased to exist.

"With SwipeSense agreeing to maintain, add new features, and improve iScrub, it will continue to be available to the infection control community," Segre said.

With World Hand Hygiene Day right around the corner (Saturday, May 5, 2018), healthcare institutions are especially focused on raising awareness for optimal hand hygiene practices. In fact, the CDC has recommended iScrub Lite as a part of its "Clean Hands Count" campaign resources. The application has become a critical tool for infection preventionists around the world, as evidenced by its several thousand users. You can download the free application here.

About SwipeSense

SwipeSense is on a mission to help hospitals save more lives with sensor-driven applications that deliver safe, efficient and predictable healthcare. SwipeSense is helping hospitals reduce Hospital-Associated Infections (HAIs), a leading cause of death in the United States, by providing them with reliable hand-hygiene data and change management opportunities. Beyond hand hygiene, the SwipeSense platform powers critical location-aware applications, including asset tracking and nurse rounding. Armed with accurate measurement and insights via an intuitive dashboard, leading hospitals are using SwipeSense to improve operational efficiency and deliver a safer patient experience. Visit the company online at https://www.swipesense.com and download iScrub Lite, powered by SwipeSense, in the Apple App Store.

