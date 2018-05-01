Learning Care Group Appoints Judy Fimiani as Chief Human Resources Officer

Novi, Mich., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group (LCG) announces today that Judy Fimiani is named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective July 1, 2018. She will succeed Scott W. Smith, who retires effective June 30, 2018. Learning Care Group is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America, operating more than 900 schools in 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally.

Learning Care Group is appointing Judy Fimiani as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 1, 2018.





"Judy's strong record of leadership in human resources and talent development will be invaluable as we continue to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce to support the evolving needs of our business," said Barbara Beck, CEO, Learning Care Group. "We look forward to leveraging her talents in this new role as we continue to establish Learning Care Group as the industry's employer of choice."

Fimiani's career encompasses more than 25 years of leadership experience in talent acquisition, strategic workforce planning, benefits and compensation, HR operations, and leadership development. Fimiani joined Learning Care Group as Vice President of Talent Acquisition in July 2017. Previously, she served as Vice President, Talent (North America) for Luxottica, the global leader in vision care and eyewear with retail locations including LensCrafters, Target Optical, Sunglass Hut and more. During her 10 years with Luxottica, she took on increasing levels of responsibility to ultimately oversee the talent function for 7 brands, 4,800 locations, and more than 35,000 employees. Prior to that, she held a variety of HR leadership positions at Omnicare and NCS HealthCare.

Fimiani has earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration; ongoing executive development has included the NASD Executive Management Program at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and the Leading Change Executive Program at Princeton University. Her voluntary leadership experience includes service on the Boards of Lindner College of Business and the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, the Mason City Schools Business Advisory Board, and the American Heart Association – Circle of Red. She has also served on three international vision clinics for the OneSight Foundation.

"At the heart of LCG are the employees who deliver an amazing experience for the families we serve by providing outstanding early education and care," said Judy Fimiani, Chief Human Resources Officer-Elect, Learning Care Group. "I look forward to leading our talented team of HR professionals in providing an equally engaging experience for our current and prospective employees."

Smith has served as CHRO at Learning Care Group since 2005, having previously held the role of Vice President of Human Resources since joining the company in 2002.

"Scott has made tremendous contributions to our business, our talent and our culture," said Beck. "He has been instrumental in positioning Learning Care Group for success at the forefront of our industry and in developing our next generation of leaders. We appreciate his many years of service and wish him well in his retirement."

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education and care, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through seven unique brands: The Children's Courtyard, Childtime Learning Centers, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, and Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group's proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Attachment

Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com