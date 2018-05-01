Symphony Talent Continues Growth, Adds New Clients

New York, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Talent, a leading Talent Acquisition solutions provider, today announced additions to its global client base across a diversified field of industries, demonstrating the company's continued momentum in applying its data-driven, consumer marketing approach in the HR tech and Employer Branding space through the company's Hodes, M-Cloud and X-Cloud solutions.



"Today's Talent Acquisition leaders are not only expected to attract, hire and engage the best talent but also to help drive the change management agenda in their organization's transformation," said Roopesh Nair, president and CEO, Symphony Talent. "Our strong growth trajectory is indicative of a global trend as organizations continue to recognize the need to leverage data while bringing digital and brand to the core of their operations to meet the changing expectations of the social, mobile and digital natives who are their customers, candidates and employees."



Symphony Talent's fully modular solutions (Hodes, M-Cloud and X-Cloud) go far beyond just what recruiters and candidates need, to provide what they expect in today's consumer-centric environment. By combining employer branding, recruitment marketing, award winning creative, candidate and employee engagement, and media optimization, Symphony Talent's solutions empower leading brands to redefine and modernize their talent acquisition and employee engagement efforts. The result is the delivery of personalized, relevant and captivating experiences for recruiters, candidates and employees.



The company recently added more than 20 new marquee brands to its global portfolio. These signings, the organization's expanded relationships with existing clients, and the continued solutions innovation are key drivers of Symphony Talent's successful start in 2018. Recent client additions across North America, Europe and APAC include: Bashas' Inc., Invesco, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), Highmark Health, Compass Group Canada, Liberty Mutual, VCA, Parsons, Cambridge Consultants, Baylor, Scott & White, Regis Corporation, UCLA Health, Sonova, Orkla, Merck, Sky and Epsilon.



European Managing Director, Simon Phillips added; "It's been a hugely exciting time over the past 12-months watching our rapid growth evolve even further with the combination of award-winning creative and brand strategy being powered by game-changing technology. This is delivering incredible personalized experiences both inside and outside of the organizations we're working with and for the new clients we're winning."



"Organizations in APAC are increasingly differentiating themselves through investments in technology and award winning creative," noted Kesavan Kanchi Kandadai, Managing Director for India and APAC. "Symphony Talent recognizes that need and is excited to help organizations realize their brand promise through the power of our innovative solutions. These recent client additions serve to strengthen our commitment to invest and grow our Asia Pacific business in the next 2 years."



"Our customers are realizing significant, measurable results as they leverage our solutions to attract, hire, and engage the highest quality talent," Nair added. "I'm proud of the trust our clients invest with us, as well as our global team's commitment to innovation to ensure that our solutions are evolving with our client's and the market's needs."



About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is redefining how employers and talent connect. By applying data-driven consumer marketing best practices, we provide seamless, personalized experiences through our best-in-class smart technology, award winning creative, and trusted strategy and client services solutions. We simplify and streamline the process to find, hire, and engage talent. The result is a unified, seamless experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates. Companies such as Northwell Health, Chili's and UnitedHealth Group rely on Symphony Talent to power their talent acquisition efforts. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.





# # #





Colleen Naugle Symphony Talent 4844592686 colleen.naugle@symphonytalent.com