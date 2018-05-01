AMMO, Inc. Appoints Christopher Besing to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTC:POWW), a technology leader and premier American ammunitions manufacturer, today announced it has appointed Christopher Besing, an accomplished financial executive, to serve on the Company's Board of Directors.



Mr. Besing has been the principal owner and managing member of TLB Construction, LLC, a commercial landscape construction company since January 2005. Previously, Mr. Besing was a partner in Fairway Productions, LLC, a business acceleration services firm, from October 2003 to January 2005; Chief Financial Officer of ITAX Group, Inc., a tax credit automation and software company, from September 2001 to October 2003; and a founder and Chief Executive Officer of IZOOM.com, Inc., an Internet portal serving the automotive community, from December 1999 to September 2001. Mr. Besing served as a Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of Action Performance Companies, Inc. from January 1994 to December 1999, as Treasurer of that company from February 1996 to December 1999, and as a Director of that company from May 1995 to December 1999. Prior to joining Action Performance Companies Inc., Mr. Besing held several financial and accounting positions with Orbital Sciences Corporation, or OSC, from September 1986 to December 1993, most recently as Director of Accounting and Controller of OSC's Launch Systems Group in Chandler, Arizona. Prior to joining OSC, Mr. Besing was employed as an accountant with Arthur Andersen LLP from January 1985 to August 1986.

Mr. Besing commented, "I am grateful to be named to AMMO Inc.'s Board of Directors. I believe that my experience as a financial manager and entrepreneur is perfectly suited to assist the Board and the Company's management team as they navigate the exciting growth that lies ahead."

Fred W. Wagenhals, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AMMO, stated, "We welcome Christopher to our Board of Directors. Christopher is a skilled financial and business development executive with over 30 years of experience in the public and private markets and I look forward to his financial leadership, where we expect that he will chair the Board's Audit Committee."

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and a manufacturing facility in Payson, Arizona, AMMO, Inc. (the "Company and/or AMMO") designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions and accessories, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR, Inc.

Phone: (646) 277-1254

john.mills@icrinc.com



Media Contact:

Griffin Bartman

Phone: (503)-639-9190

Griffin@Chevalier-adv.com