Spero Therapeutics to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference in May

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections, announced today that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will provide a corporate update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 5:15 PM PT in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The live presentation may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics' website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the "Events and Presentations" page under the "Investors and Media" tab. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero

Spero Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections.

Spero is advancing SPR994, a carbapenem-class antibiotic, which is designed to be the first broad-spectrum oral antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections.

Spero is also advancing its Potentiator Platform, which it believes will enable the development of drugs that will expand the spectrum and potency of existing antibiotics, including formerly inactive antibiotics, against Gram-negative bacteria. The product candidates are two IV-administered agents, SPR741 and SPR206, designed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infection, an orphan infectious disease.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

