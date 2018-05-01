Nativo Names Eyal Zilnik as Senior Director, Canada Lead

TORONTO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nativo, the leading native advertising technology platform, announced the appointment of Eyal Zilnik as its new Senior Director for its Canada market. Zilnik has worked in sales, business development, and digital advertising for more than a decade, previously serving as the Account Director at Oath. Prior to that, Zilnik also held senior roles at Microsoft, One Stop Media Group, and AdClub of Canada.



"Nativo continues to expand its footprint to serve growing international demand from advertisers and publishers," said Justin Choi, CEO at Nativo. "Committing to feet in the street with the likes of Eyal allows us to bring to bear the full scope of Nativo's unified technology stack and collective expertise to serve global strategies for brand content distribution and native advertising."

At Nativo, Zilnik leads the effort of helping both advertisers and publishers leverage a comprehensive catalog of native advertising units to engage Canadian consumers throughout their purchase journey. Zilnik is also responsible for all revenue and supply activities in the Canadian market, working closely with advertisers and publishers like the Globe Alliance Group to promote native advertising as a way to engage consumers throughout their decision journey.

"Digital advertising is increasingly holding itself to much higher standards, and Nativo presents scalable and premium solutions to global brands, publishers, and consumers," said Eyal Zilnik, Senior Director, Canada, at Nativo. "Nativo has seen strong demand already in the Canadian market, and I'm eager accelerate that growth."

Nativo's exclusive Native Article ad execution seamlessly delivers meaningful content experiences to consumers by clicking into the publisher's environment rather than clicking out like traditional display banners. Because the experience is non-disruptive, Native Articles deliver lower bounce rates, increased time on content, and higher conversion rates.

Nativo's full suite of solutions empowers advertisers to distribute custom branded content at scale across thousands of premium sites including Hearst newspaper, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, Entrepreneur, and Motor Trend.

Nativo is the leading advertising technology platform for brand advertisers and publishers to distribute, optimize, and measure brand content and native advertising. Nativo arms brand advertisers with a comprehensive catalog of native formats and the ultimate content advertising platform that combines automation and insights for highest-quality reach and clearest ROI. For media companies, Nativo provides an integrated native technology stack that makes it easy to sell, deploy, and optimize native ads across their media properties expanding their revenue potential while delivering a better, non-interruptive experience for their audiences. More than 600 brands and 400 publishers converge on the Nativo platform to power the new paradigm in digital advertising. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

