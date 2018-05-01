Top Global Bank Selects ZL Technologies for Information Management and eDiscovery

Watershed deal extends ZL's leadership in the financial services industry



MILPITAS, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information governance for large enterprises, today announced that a leading global bank has selected ZL as its information management solutions provider.

The services to be provided to the client include:

A full suite of information management services, including archiving, eDiscovery and compliance services for over 100,000 employees

A petabyte-scale migration totaling several billion documents

A key requirement in the buying decision was expertise in migrating large datasets. ZL's migration service attains a success rate of 99.95% or higher in a field where yields typically may hover around 95%. In addition, ZL's scalable architecture regularly handles billions of documents, providing enterprise data management, eDiscovery and regulatory compliance within a centralized platform to several of the world's leading banks.

"Due to increasing regulatory demands such as GDPR, recent years have seen a significant shift in the way the largest companies approach information management," said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies. "Our newest account is a vanguard in the world of financial services. Their alignment with ZL Technologies reflects a widespread movement away from traditional, siloed systems toward unified information governance."

