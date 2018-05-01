Nlyte Software Teams With IBM's Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations

New Analytics and Machine Learning Solution Enables Easy Adoption of Powerful

Predictive Management and Optimization of Workload Infrastructure

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacenter Dynamics, NY -- Nlyte Software, the leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software company, today announced the company has partnered with the IBM Watson IoT group to offer its first cognitive DCIM solution – Nlyte Machine Learning. The company is tapping into the analytical and machine-learning power of IBM Watson IoT to unlock hidden patterns from millions of environmental, power, systems, thermal and other operational data-points, to improve the process of placing and managing workloads in the data center. In addition, Enzo Greco, Chief Strategy Officer at Nlyte Software, will discuss the importance of machine learning at DCD Enterprise Innovation Stage, May 1st at 2:40 pm.

Tweet These:

.@nlyte teams with @IBMIoT to create 1st cognitive #DCIM solution infused with #MachineLearning to improve #datacenter management. #WatsonIoT #IoT #AI #IBM



.@nlyte's Chief Strategy Officer, Enzo Greco will discuss Machine learning at #DCDEnterprise Tuesday at 2:40 pm on the #InnovationStage - find out more ow.ly/ZE4S30jEJds

Data centers continue to increase in complexity as they are fragmented into edge computing, containerized deployments, hybrid IT and multi-cloud environments while still being interconnected to deliver applications. The level of sophistication needed to optimize these facilities and ensure application performance, requires operators to collect, harness and understand a tremendous amount of data from the facilities and IT stack. The IT industry needs intuitive tools to rapidly collect and analyze information, enabling data center operators to better understand how to manage workloads and their impact on critical facilities infrastructure.

"Regardless of the type of data center or business model, operators need to leverage analytics to minimize operating costs and understand the infrastructure where workloads are running," said Enzo Greco, Chief Strategy Officer, Nlyte Software. "Nlyte has always been the thought leader that brought together facilities and IT operations. The next step in this evolution is applying IBM Watson IoT's leading machine-learning capabilities to head-off potential power and performance issues while also optimizing workload infrastructure operations and ultimately workload placement."

Nlyte Machine Learning, powered by IBM Watson IoT, is addressing the data center analytics issue by collecting, normalizing and creating patterns of facilities and IT data and streaming the information to IBM Watson IoT. IBM Watson IoT then uses its machine-learning capabilities to extract predictive models and send the analysis back to Nlyte for a visual dashboard display of potential vulnerabilities, such as future hot server rows. With this information, data center administrators can proactively identify potential future issues and preemptively move server workloads. The net result is greater control of the infrastructure with more resiliency and increased reliability.

"Workload infrastructure continues to grow in importance and how an organization manages it directly affects application performance and availability," said Doug Sabella, CEO & President, Nlyte Software. "Nlyte Machine Learning will allow organizations to incorporate critical infrastructure information to make actionable decisions that will help reduce costs and increase performance around their application delivery."

The new IBM Watson IoT-enhanced DCIM platform will be available in July 2018. For more details please contact info@nlyte.com or call (650) 642-2700.

Engage/Follow

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Resources

http://resources.nlyte.com/product-overviews/ml-product-overview-data-sheetv2

https://www.ibm.com/blogs/internet-of-things/ai-data-center-solution/

http://www.nlyte.com/editions/#platinum

http://www.nlyte.com/system-utilization-monitoring/

http://www.nlyte.com/energy-optimizer/

http://www.nlyte.com/discovery/

About Nlyte Software

Founded in 2004, Nlyte Software is recognized as the industry leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider. Nlyte's DCIM provides unmatched functionality that supports all data center processes across the entire "dock to decom" lifecycle. With a 98% customer retention rate, Nlyte's DCIM solution is used by many of the world's largest and most sophisticated data centers, as well as many small and medium sized organizations. Customers can quickly deploy the Nlyte DCIM solution and begin to immediately enjoy reduced costs and increased efficiency across all data center processes. For more information, visit www.nlyte.com or follow @nlyte on Twitter.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

Media Contact:

Jackie Abramian, BridgeView Marketing (for Nlyte Software)

jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

603-570-7533