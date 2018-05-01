Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0326 per share, payable on May 31, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018 (Ex-Dividend Date: May 14, 2018).



