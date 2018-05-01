Valeritas to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9, 2018

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX), a medical technology company which offers patients with diabetes V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, a simple, affordable, all-in-one insulin delivery option that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2018 after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 393-4306 for domestic callers or (734) 385-2616 for international callers, using Conference ID: 2787099. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Valeritas website at www.valeritas.com.

About Valeritas Holdings, Inc.

Valeritas is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes by developing and commercializing innovative technologies. Valeritas' flagship product, V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for patients with diabetes that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. V-Go administers a continuous preset basal rate of insulin over 24 hours and it provides discreet on-demand bolus dosing at mealtimes. It is the only basal-bolus insulin delivery device on the market today specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of type 2 diabetes patients. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Valeritas operates its R&D functions in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

More information is available at www.valeritas.com and our Twitter feed @Valeritas_US, www.twitter.com/Valeritas_US.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Valeritas technologies, business and product development plans and market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue Valeritas' business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize the V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device with limited resources, competition in the industry in which Valeritas operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Valeritas assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Valeritas files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov .

