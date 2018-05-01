RedHill Biopharma to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on May 8, 2018

TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on late clinical-stage development and commercialization of proprietary drugs for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 am EDT to review the financial results and business highlights.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers 15 minutes prior to the start of the call: United States: +1-800-289-0438; International: +1-929-477-0353; and Israel: +972-3-376-1315. The access code for the call is: 6285484.

The conference call will be broadcasted live and will be available for replay on the Company's website, http://ir.redhillbio.com/events, for 30 days. Please access the Company's website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange:RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill commercializes and promotes three gastrointestinal products in the U.S.: Donnatal® - a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg - a prescription proton pump inhibitor indicated for adults for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other gastrointestinal conditions; and EnteraGam® - a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. RedHill's key clinical-stage development programs include: (i) TALICIA® (RHB-105) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study and positive results from a first Phase III study; (ii) RHB-104 with an ongoing first Phase III study for Crohn's disease and a planned pivotal Phase III study for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (iii) BEKINDA® (RHB-102) with positive results from a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) YELIVA® (ABC294640), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase IIa study for cholangiocarcinoma; (v) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and (vi) RHB-107 (formerly MESUPRON), a Phase II-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. More information about the Company is available at: www.redhillbio.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company's ability to successfully promote Donnatal® and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg and commercialize EnteraGam®; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company's ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company's therapeutic candidates and the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company's business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; (xii) estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xiii) the effect of patients suffering adverse experiences using investigative drugs under the Company's Expanded Access Program; and (xiv) competition from other companies and technologies within the Company's industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 22, 2018. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

