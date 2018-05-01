Antares Pharma to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results

EWING, N.J., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) today announced it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results and recent operating progress before the market opens on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (Eastern Time) on May 8, 2018 to discuss the results.



Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-800-289-0438 or 1-323-794-2423 and entering access code 1980247. We encourage interested parties to dial into the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, through 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 7, 2018 by dialing 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and entering the access code 1980247. An audio webcast and archive of the conference call will also be available under the "For Investors" section of the Antares Website at www.antarespharma.com.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures, for itself or with partners, novel therapeutic products using its advanced drug delivery technology to enhance the existing drug compounds and delivery methods. The subcutaneous injection technology platforms include the VIBEX® and VIBEX® QuickShot® pressure-assisted auto injector systems suitable for branded and generic injectable drugs in unit dose containers and disposable multi-dose pen injectors. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered products, including approved commercial products and several partnered product candidates in advanced stages of development. The Company has formed significant strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. ("Teva") and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AMAG"), and has multiple ongoing internal and partnered product development programs. For more information, visit www.antarespharma.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to resolve the deficiencies identified by the FDA in the Complete Response Letter for XYOSTED™, the timeframe associated with such resolution and whether any such response will be accepted by the FDA, FDA approval of the Company's NDA for XYOSTED™ and future market acceptance and revenue for XYOSTED™; the future market acceptance and revenue from Makena subcutaneous auto injector; successful completion of the transaction with Ferring International Center, S.A. and satisfaction of the various conditions in the Ferring asset purchase agreement and payment of the full purchase price; Teva's ability to successfully commercialize VIBEX® Sumatriptan Injection USP and the amount of revenue from the same; continued growth of prescriptions and sales of OTREXUP®; the timing and results of the Company's or its partners' research projects or clinical trials of product candidates in development; actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies with the respect to the Company's products or product candidates or product or product candidates of its partners; continued growth in product, development, licensing and royalty revenue; the Company's ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''future'', ''continue'', or ''appear'' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

