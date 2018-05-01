G1 Therapeutics to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference in May 2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview at the following investor conference:



UBS Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's website: www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. G1's two clinical assets, trilaciclib and G1T38, are CDK4/6 inhibitors, a validated and promising class of targets for anti-cancer therapeutics. Trilaciclib and G1T38 have broad therapeutic potential in many forms of cancer and may serve as the backbone of multiple combination regimens. In addition, G1 is advancing G1T48, a potential first- / best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, which is targeted for the treatment of breast cancer.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, G1T38 and G1T48, and are based on G1 Therapeutics' expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause G1 Therapeutics' actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in G1 Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; G1 Therapeutics' ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; G1 Therapeutics' ability to recruit and enroll patients in its studies; competition in the industry in which G1 Therapeutics operates; and market conditions. Except as required by law, G1 Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Head of Investor Relations / Public Relations

917-371-0940

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com