Tucows First Quarter 2018 Investment Community Conference Call is Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. (ET)

TORONTO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSX:TC) today announced that management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results and the outlook for the Company. Tucows plans to report its first quarter 2018 financial results via news release at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET the same day.



Participants can join the call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. Participants can also access the conference call via the Internet at http://www.tucows.com/investors.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for replay both by telephone and via the Internet beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and enter the pass code 5873817 followed by the pound key. The telephone replay will be available until Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at midnight. To access the archived conference call as an MP3 via the Internet, go to http://www.tucows.com/investors.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com) and Enom (http://www.enom.com) manage a combined 27.6 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 40,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (http://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

