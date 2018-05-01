Advantech to Exhibit Full-Scale Solutions for Medical Computing at American Urological Association's 2018 Annual Meeting in San Francisco

IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech—a leading global manufacturer of ruggedized embedded computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions—is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the American Urological Association's (AUA) 2018 Annual Meeting, May 19-21, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Showcasing its full range of embedded computing platforms and services, Advantech will focus on its full-scale, customizable solutions that offer medical device manufacturers and system integrators the newest technologies to advance their mission-critical goals.



Advantech will feature its new high-end industrial Mini-ITX motherboard line based on the Intel® Q170/C236 chipset and the latest 7th generation Intel® Core™, with all products meeting Level 4 ESD (electro-static discharge) compliance, as well as EMC (electro-magnetic compatibility) EN 55022/EN 55024/EN 55032 and CE/FCC Class B standards.



"Advantech is at the forefront of designing, manufacturing and distributing remarkable technologies that enable the application of years of groundbreaking research conducted by dedicated scientists and urologists," said Nathan Cheng, product manager of embedded computing at Advantech. "Our team is eager to reveal its innovative solutions that will undoubtedly help expedite projects and bring new discoveries to the field of urology."



Advantech has both a complete spectrum of embedded computing platforms and abundant domain know-how in medical solution designs, with global manufacturing centers—FDA and IPC-A-610 Class 3 certified—as well as local engineers to support clients with quick turnaround times, which is vital to medical device companies. Ensuring more control over product quality than competitors who outsource manufacturing, Advantech offers 10 to 15-year product life-cycle and revision control, security solution support for software such as McAfee and Acronis and strong alliance partners including Intel, Microsoft, ARM, AMD, NXP, Qualcomm and TI to provide customers with the latest technologies and early access to the newest equipment and devices in urology.



The AUA conference, now in its 113th year, attracts more than 16,000 attendees from more than 100 countries around the world who gather to explore the latest advances in urologic medicine. Highlights include the latest updates from today's industry leaders, as well as 80 instructional courses—spanning the spectrum of urology—plus more than 2,500 scientific abstracts from all corners of the globe and exciting new equipment, devices and technological developments revolutionizing the field of urology.



Stop by booth #6086 for a chance to win an Apple Watch and to visit with the Advantech team.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 35 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, intelligent hospital, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

