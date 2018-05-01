Serabi Gold plc : Total Voting Rights
For immediate release
1 May 2018
Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.5p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 998,602,989.
The above figure of 998,602,989 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
