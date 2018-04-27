Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Chairman Exercises Warrants

OSLO, Norway, 27 April, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the Board and primary insider of Asetek A/S, Samuel Szteinbaum, has today exercised a total of 38,569 warrants to subscribe for shares in the Company at an average price of NOK 31.03 per share.

The transaction includes 12,822 warrants issued on August 8, 2013, 11,000 warrants issued on April 23, 2014, 14,747 warrants issued on April 28, 2016, and subscribe for shares in the company at NOK 36.50, NOK 40.10 and NOK 19.50 per share respectively.

Following the transaction, Mr. Szteinbaum and closely related parties hold a total of 190,823 shares and 4,410 options and warrants in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

