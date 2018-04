ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR, BMV: ASUR)) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the United States, and Colombia, today announced that shareholders approved the following resolutions and considered the following matters at the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held in Mexico City on April 26th, 2018:

General Annual Ordinary

Meeting Summary of Resolutions

Approval of the report submitted by the Chief Executive Officer to the Board of Directors, accompanied by the independent auditor's report, with respect to the operations and results of the Company during the fiscal year ended December 31 st, 2017, as well as the Board of Directors' opinion regarding the content of said report.



Approval of the report submitted by the Board of Directors which contains the principal accounting and reporting policies and criteria followed in the preparation of the Company's financial information. Furthermore, note was taken of the report submitted by the Board of Directors with respect to the transactions entered into with Related Persons, Relevant Shareholders or contracts exceeding US$2,000,000.00 .



Due note was taken that the report of the activities and operations in which the Board of Directors intervened, pursuant to Article 28 IV (e) of the Securities Market Law, was not prepared because during the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2017 , the Board of Directors did not intervene in any such activities or operations to be reported.



Approval of the audited individual and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31 st, 2017.



Approval of the report submitted by the Audit Committee of the Company with respect to its activities during the fiscal year ended December 31 st, 2017.



Approval of the activities of the Board of Directors during the year ended December 31 st, 2017.



Approval of the report on fulfillment of the tax obligations of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31 st, 2016. Due note was taken that the report for the year ended December 31 st, 2017 has not yet been issued and will be presented for approval at the first General Shareholders' Meeting to be held after the report is issued.



Approval to set aside 5% of the accumulated net profits for the year ended December 31 st, 2017 to increase the legal reserve of the Company, in accordance with Article 20 of the Mexican General Corporations Law (Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles).



Approval of (i) an ordinary cash dividend from accumulated retained earnings in the amount of Ps. 6.78 ( six pesos and seventy-eight cents , Mexican legal tender) per share, to be paid out on or after June 18 th, 2018 in a single installment to each of the outstanding, common, Series "B" and "BB" shares representing the paid-in capital stock of the Company, and that are issued, subscribed, fully paid and released on such date and (ii) the taxes that the Company incurs with respect to the dividend payment.



Payment of the dividend shall be made through the variable income (Renta Variable) department of S.D. Indeval, S.A. de C.V., at its offices located at Paseo de la Reforma No. 255-3rd floor, Colonia Cuauhtemoc , 06500, Mexico City, Mexico , from Monday through Friday from 9:30 through 13:00 hours as of June 18 th, 2018. Payment of the dividend shall be made against delivery of coupon "11" (eleven) of the outstanding stock certificates in accordance with the terms notified to shareholders.



The dividend payment notice shall be published no later than April 27 th, 2018 in a newspaper in general circulation.



Approval to set aside all remaining accumulated net profits for the year ended December 31 st, 2017 for the repurchase of shares by the Company during the fiscal year 2018, pursuant to Article 56 of the Securities Market Law.



Approval of the activities of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Assistant Secretary during the year ended December 31 st, 2017, and release from any liability they might have incurred in the execution of their duties.



Ratification of Mr. Fernando Chico Pardo as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Ratification of all other members and alternate members of the Board of Directors.



Ratification of non-member Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors.



Ratification of Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touché as Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Ratification of Mr. Fernando Chico Pardo , Mr. José Antonio Pérez Anton and Mr. Roberto Servitje Sendra as members of the Nominations and Compensation Committee.



Approval of the proposal made by the Nomination and Compensation Committee to pay the following compensation to the members of the management bodies of the Company:

- Each member of the Board of Directors will receive Ps. 60,000.00 (sixty thousand pesos 00/100 Mexican currency), plus travel expenses, if any, per meeting attended.

- Each member of the Audit Committee will receive Ps. 85,000.00 (eighty-five thousand pesos 00/100 Mexican Currency), plus travel expenses, if any, per meeting attended.

- Each member of the Operations Committee will receive, Ps. 60,000.00 (sixty thousand pesos 00/100 Mexican currency), plus travel expenses, if any, per meeting attended.

- Each member of the Nominations and Compensations Committee will receive Ps. 60,000.00 (sixty thousand pesos 00/100 Mexican currency), plus travel expenses, if any, per meeting attended.

- Each member of the Acquisitions and Contracts Committee will receive Ps. 20,000.00 (twenty thousand pesos 00/100 Mexican Currency), plus travel expenses, if any, per meeting attended.

Special delegates of the Ordinary Annual General Shareholders' Meeting were appointed to appear before a notary public to legalize the minutes of the meeting and to undertake any other action necessary to formalize and give effect to the resolutions taken at this meeting.

About ASUR:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including José María Córdova International Airport (Rionegro), the second busiest airport in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-resolutions-approved-at-the-general-annual-ordinary-shareholders-meeting-held-on-april-26th-2018-300637503.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.