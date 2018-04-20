Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote "FOR" ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") has issued a report recommending that QTS stockholders vote "FOR" ALL eight QTS directors at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 3, 2018.

In its April 19, 2018 report, Glass Lewis stated1:

"Having evaluated the concerns raised by Land and Buildings and the incumbent board's response, we believe the Dissident has failed to present shareholders with a compelling case that withholding votes from Management Nominees Chad Williams and William Grabe is appropriate at this time or that doing so would likely lead to a more favorable outcome or enhance value for all QTS shareholders."

"In our view, the Dissident has not offered any compelling suggestions to improve the Company's performance or operations. In contrast, notwithstanding a poorly managed C3 business transition, we believe the incumbent board presents a credible defense of the Company's longer-term performance and strategy and makes a reasonable case that the incumbent directors are well suited to oversee the Company for the benefit of all shareholders."

"We find that many of the Dissident's other assertions regarding the Company's corporate governance practices are without merit or present limited concern for shareholders. In particular, while Mr. Williams and affiliated entities have engaged in several material related party transactions with the Company, we believe the Company has implemented reasonable safeguards to protect the interests of unaffiliated shareholders in these transactions."

"We expect Mr. Williams' equity ownership creates a significant alignment between his and other shareholders' interests in the long-term success of the business."

Commenting on the Glass Lewis report, QTS issued the following statement:

We are pleased that Glass Lewis has expressed its support for all of QTS' highly qualified and experienced directors, including Chairman and CEO Chad Williams and Chairman of the Compensation Committee William Grabe. Glass Lewis' recommendation reaffirms that QTS has the right Board to oversee the continued execution of the Company's recently announced strategic plan and continue delivering superior value for all stockholders.

We are, however, disappointed that Glass Lewis has recommended that stockholders vote against QTS' executive compensation program, which we believe fairly compensates our executives for their ability to deliver value to QTS stockholders. Notably, Chad Williams' compensation is in line with or below peer averages, and his 2017 target total direct compensation is at the 34th percentile of QTS' peer group and his actual total direct compensation was 91% of target.

The Company also commented on Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recent report2:

We are pleased that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") recommends that all stockholders vote FOR the reelection of CEO Chad Williams to the QTS Board of Directors. In making its recommendation, ISS noted that, under his leadership, QTS has, "delivered value to stockholders in an absolute sense and relative to the broader market – the company delivered TSR of 95.2 percent from the IPO through April 12, 2018, while the S&P 500 Index delivered TSR of 76.5 percent and the MSCI US REIT Index delivered TSR of 38.5 percent over the period."

ISS also recommended that QTS stockholders vote FOR the Company's say-on-pay proposals, as they did overwhelmingly at a 98% rate in 2017 and 92% in 2016.

However, we strongly believe that ISS reached the wrong conclusion in failing to recommend that QTS stockholders vote for William Grabe. Mr. Grabe is a widely respected director currently serving on the boards of Lenovo Group Limited and Gartner, Inc., and he previously served on the boards of Compuware and Covisint. Mr. Grabe has an extensive understanding of sales, operations and capital allocation, as well as investment management experience. As a member of the QTS Board, Mr. Grabe helped take the Company public in 2013 and has been an integral leader and steward of the Company's value creation since that time.

All of QTS' highly qualified directors are firmly committed to advancing the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. ISS' recognition of the positive analyst commentary regarding QTS' decision to further narrow the focus of our C3 product portfolio reaffirms our belief and confidence that the Company is on the right track and has the right team and strategic plan to build on its track record of profitable growth and value creation. We urge stockholders to vote "FOR" ALL QTS directors.

QTS stockholders are reminded that their vote is extremely important, no matter how many or how few shares they own.

The QTS Board strongly urges stockholders to vote "FOR" ALL of QTS' experienced and highly qualified directors: Chad L. Williams, John W. Barter, William O. Grabe, Catherine R. Kinney, Peter A. Marino, Scott D. Miller, Philip P. Trahanas and Stephen E. Westhead. Stockholders can vote by telephone, internet or by signing and dating the Company's proxy card.

