STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today informs that new preclinical data for MIV-818 will be presented during the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), which will take place 14-18 April 2018 in Chicago. MIV-818 is Medivir's proprietary nucleotide prodrug that is being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other liver cancers. The presentation will describe preclinical efficacy data on the combination of MIV-818 and sorafenib, the only agent approved in the USA as first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

The abstract accepted for presentation at the AACR annual meeting is as follows:

Abstract 2930 / 10

Synergistic and additive anti-tumor effects of MIV-818 in combination with sorafenib in nonclinical hepatocellular carcinoma models

B Rizoska, J Bylund, S Briem, A Kyle, A Minchinton, F Öberg, K Göhlin and M Albertella.

Details of all presentations for the 2018 AACR annual meeting are available at the conference website:

http://www.aacr.org/Meetings/Pages/MeetingDetail.aspx?EventItemID=136

For further information, please contact:

Erik Björk,

CFO, Medivir AB,

mobile: +46(0)72-228-2831

Richard Bethell,

CSO, Medivir AB,

mobile: +46-72-704-3211

About Medivir

Medivir is a research-based pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology. We have a leading competence within protease inhibitor design and nucleotide/nucleoside science and we are dedicated to develop innovative pharmaceuticals that meet great unmet medical need. Medivir is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap List (TICKER:MVIR). www.medivir.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medivir/r/new-preclinical-data-on-miv-818-will-be-presented-at-the-aacr-annual-meeting-in-april,c2495262

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/652/2495262/821587.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-preclinical-data-on-miv-818-will-be-presented-at-the-aacr-annual-meeting-in-april-300629465.html

SOURCE Medivir