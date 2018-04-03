Pender Growth Fund Announces Intention to Reclassify

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2018 /CNW/ - (TSXV:PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the "Fund") announces today that it intends to seek the approval of its shareholders at its upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Shareholders Meeting") authorizing the Fund to cease to be classified as a non-redeemable investment fund under securities law (the "Proposed Reclassification").

As a non-redeemable investment fund, the Fund is, among other things, subject to certain restrictions under applicable securities laws on (a) owning securities which represent more than 10% of the outstanding equity securities of an issuer or more than 10% of the votes attaching to the outstanding voting securities of an issuer, (b) purchasing a security for the purpose of exercising control over the issuer of the security, (c) purchasing or holding the securities of an investment fund except an investment fund that is governed by National Instrument 81-102 - Investment Funds, or (d) purchasing real property. If the Proposed Reclassification occurs, the Fund will cease to be subject to these investment restrictions.

The Proposed Reclassification requires the approval of at least 50% of the votes cast by shareholders at the upcoming Shareholders Meeting, which is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (PST) on May 23, 2017 at the Fund's offices, located at Suite 1640-1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 3X1.

Full details on the Proposed Reclassification and its impact on the Fund, including the Fund's continuous disclosure obligations and investment restrictions, will be contained in the Information Circular mailed to shareholders of the Fund in connection with the Shareholders Meeting. Shareholders are advised to read the Information Circular carefully and in its entirety.

About the Fund

Pender Growth Fund is a closed-end investment fund with a goal of growing the NAV of the Fund on a per share basis over the long-term. The Fund will utilize its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies.

