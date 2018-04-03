Milestone Scientific Reports 46.9% Increase in Sales for the Fourth Quarter of 2017

LIVINGSTON, NJ--(Marketwired - April 03, 2018) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "I am pleased to report a 46.9% increase in sales for the fourth quarter of 2017, due in large part to increased dental handpiece sales in the U.S. Our dental division continues to generate positive cash flow on a standalone basis, which has helped offset some of the costs related to launching our medical instruments."

"We have begun to accelerate our commercial efforts around the CompuFlo® Epidural system, which was granted marketing clearance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017. Towards this end, we recently hired Sharon Smith as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing to spearhead our commercial efforts. We are now in discussions with a number of potential distributors around the world. We also look forward to having the results of our clinical trials published in industry journals later this year, which should help drive market adoption."

"Heading into 2018, we look forward to beginning the launch process of our Intra-Articular Instrument. In addition, we recently announced plans to launch our new cosmetic injection instrument for the delivery of botulinum toxin (such as Botox® and Dysport®). There is a large and growing global market for botulinum toxin injections, with over 8.4 million botulinum toxin injections annually in the United States alone. The new cosmetic injection instrument is designed to inject accurate doses with the precision of a stylus pen and uses the same comfort speed technology that has made our dental injections painless."

For the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, revenues were approximately $2.2 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Total revenue increased by approximately $0.7 million, or 46.9%, which was principally due to increased handpiece sales in the United States and Europe. The gross profit for year ended December 31, 2017 was $1.2 million, or 56% of revenue, versus $1.0 million, or 67% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016. The decline in gross profit percentage is a result of handpiece sales to China, which have lower gross margin and a reserve for inventory on a medical instrument, due to a delay in commercialization of the device. Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $(1.8) million, or $(0.06) per share, versus a net loss of $(1.7) million, or $(0.06) per share, in the prior year.

For the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, revenues were approximately $11.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Total revenue increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 8.0%, which was principally related to increased domestic handpiece sales of approximately $2 million in 2017 compared to 2016. International sales in 2017 decreased by approximately $1.2 million over the same period in 2016 due to a reduction in shipments to Milestone China. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $6.9 million, or 62% of revenue, versus $6.3 million, or 56% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $(5.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, versus a net loss of $(5.9) million, or $(0.22) per share, in the prior year.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2016. The forward looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,636,956 $ 3,602,229 Accounts receivable, net 1,535,513 802,384 Accounts receivable from related party 1,725,450 2,714,600 Other receivable - 10,000 Notes receivable from financing transaction, short term 500,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 436,410 291,929 Deferred cost related party 1,109,671 620,041 Inventories net 3,379,209 4,602,719 Advances on contracts 697,192 700,900 Total current assets 12,020,401 13,344,802 Furniture, fixtures & equipment net 141,760 159,026 Patents, net 2,789,748 660,454 Notes receivable from financing transaction long term 650,000 - Other assets 26,878 17,355 Total assets $ 15,628,787 $ 14,181,640 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 977,623 $ 1,341,207 Accounts payable related party 985,678 1,235,052 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,287,908 1,436,262 Deferred profit, related party 751,500 630,990 Deferred revenue, related party 1,725,450 1,001,800 Total current liabilities 6,728,159 5,645,311 Deferred gain from financing transaction 1,400,000 - Total liabilities 8,128,159 5,645,311 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Series A convertible preferred stock, par value $.001, authorized 5,000,000 shares, and 7,000 shares issued and outstanding as December 31, 2017 and 2016. 7 7 Common stock, par value $.001; authorized 50,000,000 shares; 33,191,571 shares issued, 1,401,247 shares to be issued and 33,158,238 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017; 30,457,224 shares issued, 1,270,481 shares to be issued and 30,423,891 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2016 34,593 31,720 Additional paid-in capital 86,689,084 82,761,503 Accumulated deficit (78,568,284 ) (73,381,491 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific Inc. stockholders' equity 7,243,884 8,500,223 Noncontrolling interest 256,744 36,106 Total equity 7,500,628 8,536,329 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,628,787 $ 14,181,640