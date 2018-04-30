RTDNA Canada announces Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) as the 2018 recipient of the Bill Hutton Award of Excellence

TORONTO, Ontario, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTDNA Canada is pleased to announce that Journalists for Human Rights will receive the 2018 RTDNA Bill Hutton Award of Excellence. Formerly known as the "Friend of RTDNA Canada Award" the award was renamed in 2009 to honour the late Bill Hutton, RTDNA Canada's first president. The award is given to individuals or organizations who have shown a true commitment to RTDNA and the betterment of journalism in Canada.



Journalists for Human Rights, Canada's largest international media development organisation is committed to empowering journalists to cover local human rights issues ethically and effectively.

In announcing the award, RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, "Having been fortunate enough to experience the work of JHR first-hand, I was struck at how closely aligned our two organisations are." Koenigsfest added, "after forming a partnership with JHR several years ago, it became evident that their support was enhancing and strengthening several of our core mandates including excellence in journalism and strengthening journalistic integrity through the Code of Journalistic Ethics."

"Journalists for Human Rights exists to strengthen media, both at home and abroad, in places where oversight is weak and human rights abuses are common," said Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director of JHR, "we are delighted, encouraged and enormously humbled by this honour from RTDNA Canada, and take it as both a celebration of our work, and a challenge to live up to the standard it represents."

The Bill Hutton award will be presented to Rachel Pulfer, Executive Director of Journalists for Human Rights at the President's Reception on May 25 during the 2018 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

Previous recipients of the award include: the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, The Canadian Press, CNN Newsource Sales, CNW Group, WIC, VOCM Radio, Golden West Radio, Broadcast Dialogue magazine, CTV, media lawyer Dan Burnett, RTDNA International and all former past presidents of RTDNA Canada.

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

