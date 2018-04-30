Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units

TULSA, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) ("Mid-Con Energy" or the "Partnership") announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution for: (1) its Class A Convertible Preferred Units for the first quarter of 2018, a cash distribution of $0.043 per Preferred Unit and (2) its Class B Convertible Preferred Units for the period from January 31, 2018 to March 31, 2018, a cash distribution of $0.020 per Preferred Unit, according to terms outlined in the Partnership Agreement. Such cash distributions will be paid on May 15, 2018 to holders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2018.



ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire, and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy's core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy's website at www.midconenergypartners.com.

