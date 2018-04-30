GWG Holdings to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, a financial services company committed to transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services, announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, May 11, 2018, before the U.S. market opens. The Company will host a webcast on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results.



The call will be webcast on a listen-only mode that will give viewers access to Powerpoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. The webcast is accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/earningswebcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at http://get.gwgh.com/earningscall-5-14-2018.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company committed to transforming the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange. The LifeCare Xchange provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply towards long-term care and other retirement financial needs. GWG Holdings seeks to further transform the industry by applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to innovate traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Since 2006, GWG Life has provided seniors over $477 million in exchange value for their life insurance and, as of December 31, 2017, owned a portfolio of $1.68 billion in face value of policy benefits.

