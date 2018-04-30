Overstock.com Announces Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced today that it will webcast its annual meeting of stockholders to be held on May 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. MT.

Webcast information

To access the live webcast, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter conference ID 5868626 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and then enter the conference ID provided above. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 4:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, through 4:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and then enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and then enter the conference ID provided above.

