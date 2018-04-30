VAALCO Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) today announced the timing of its first quarter earnings release and conference call.



VAALCO said it will issue its first quarter 2018 earnings release on Monday, May 7 after the close of trading and host a conference call to discuss first quarter financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, May 8 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 841-1668. International parties may dial (661) 378-9859. The confirmation code is 8093007. This call will also be webcast on VAALCO's website at www.vaalco.com.

An audio replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the end of the call through May 22, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056. International parties may dial (404) 537-3406. The confirmation code is 8093007.

About VAALCO

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil. The Company's properties and acreage are located primarily in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa.

Investor Contact

Phil Patman 713-623-0801