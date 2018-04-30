COSTA MESA, Calif., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 23,000 participants of all ages and athletic abilities are expected at the 2018 OC Marathon Running Festival, a world-class, three-day event from May 4 to 6 featuring the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon, the Wahoo's OC 5k, the Kids Run the OC "Final Mile," the Ultimate Finish Line Festival, and the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo. The main event, the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half Marathon, takes place on Sunday, May 6, when 11,500 participants from 46 states and 22 countries will compete on one of the best destination courses on the West Coast, with its diverse terrain, changing coastal and inland vistas, and majestic ocean views. With thousands of spectators along the way, the 26.2 and 13.1-mile courses begin in Fashion Island in Newport Beach, wind through Newport Beach, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa with the finish line at the OC Fair and Event Center in the heart of Costa Mesa.



More than 23,000 Expected at the 2018 OC Marathon Running Festival,

May 4 to 6, in Orange County, California





On Saturday, May 5, approximately 9,500 local children, who completed a 10 to 12-week, in-school fitness program accumulating 25.2 miles of activity, will finish their "final mile" at the Kids Run the OC event presented by Nutrilite. The Kids Run the OC program was created in 2006 by the non-profit OC Marathon Foundation to promote health and fitness among school-age children. It is one of the largest youth running programs in the country with more than 65,000 Orange County students participating since inception. Also on May 5, approximately 3,000 people will compete in the Wahoo's OC 5k, followed by the Ultimate Finish Line Festival with food, music and fun for the entire family.

The OC Marathon Running Festival is also the home to the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, which runs Friday, May 4, to Saturday, May 5, and where an estimated 25,000 runners and spectators will visit and learn from more than 70 exhibitors including Saje Natural Wellness, which will host the Saje Lounge with samples of various plant-based, natural healing remedies. Saje Natural Wellness will also provide special Runner's Reward kits, with two, restorative essential oil blends, to each marathoner and half-marathoner at the finish line.

"The 2018 OC Marathon Running Festival is shaping up to be the best we've ever had," said Gary Kutscher, race director. "Runners from around the world know that our marathon and half marathon is one of the most beautiful courses in one of the most idyllic locations in the world. Moreover, it's a fun and memorable weekend for the entire family, offering events, races and activities for people of all ages and abilities. And as in year's past, we are amazed at the inspiring and heartwarming stories behind so many of our runners, many of which overcome extraordinary personal challenges that demonstrate enduring dedication and perseverance to cross the finish line."

23,000 Stories of Inspiration

Among the thousands of stories of inspiration, Chris Williamse, of Redondo Beach, is running in honor of his fiancé, Sandra Casey, who was taken from him at the Route 91 massacre in Las Vegas in 2017. "I run because Sandy asked me to, nicely!" said Williamse. "It is something that she loved to do! Understanding that our favorite memories were made running, keeps me running today. It takes me back to my first half marathon at the Grand Canyon, to our run in Zion, and our adventures at Bryce Canyon. Running keeps these memories alive. Memories are what I have so I cherish them deeply and her spirit keeps me going! I run for me but always with her, that's why I run."

Also inspiring is Bryon Solberg, MD, of San Diego, who returns this year to the full marathon despite a severe spinal cord injury. Solberg relearned to walk and run twice, and will use five leg braces and a cane to compete. Barry Morrill of Torrance, like so many other participants, also returns to run for charity, and will compete in both the 5k and Half Marathon in his Purple Cancer Fighting Kilt for Project Purple, a non-profit that creates awareness for pancreatic cancer, supports families affected by the disease, and funds research to defeat it.

Since the inaugural event in 2004, the OC Marathon and related events have helped charities raise over $5.5 million. The event has also generated more than $15 million annually in economic impact to the Orange County Region.

Registration is Still Open

For more information about the race and how to register for the SDCCU Marathon and Half Marathon and the Wahoo's OC 5k, participants can visit www.ocmarathon.com, or register at the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo on Friday, May 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., or Saturday, May 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About the OC Marathon Running Festival

Now in its 14th year, the 2018 OC Marathon Running Festival is a world-class event featuring the SDCCU OC Marathon and Half-Marathon, the Wahoo's OC 5k, the Kids Run the OC presented by Nutrilite, and the OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, all held at the Orange County Fair and Events Center in Costa Mesa, California, from May 4 to 6, 2018. The marathon and half-marathon is one of the best destination courses on the West Coast with a diverse terrain, changing coastal and inland vistas, and majestic ocean views. During the weekend, more than 23,000 participants, including approximately 9,500 children, will enjoy food, music and other family-fun entertainment.

To register for the races, or for more information about how to get involved including corporate sponsorships, visit ocmarathon.com, @OCMarathon, or email info@ocmarathon.com.

Contact:

Erin Peacock, Peacock PR

(949) 939-1872, peacockpr@cox.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18a5e0ee-30ee-47a8-9e3e-9764721884f6