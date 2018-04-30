RigNet Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HOUSTON, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) today announced that it will release its first-quarter earnings results after the NASDAQ Exchange closes Monday, May 7, 2018. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss RigNet's first quarter 2018 results. Hosting the call will be Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President.



The call may be accessed live over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777, or for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto RigNet's website at www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A replay of the conference call will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is a global technology company that provides customized communications services, applications, real-time machine learning, and cybersecurity solutions that enhance customer decision-making and business performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

Media / Investor Relations Contact:

Jerri Dean

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699