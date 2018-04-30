Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz Brings Hope to Haiti's Youth through Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex

Austin, TX, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz kicked off a two-week fundraising campaign today to help bring life transformation to thousands of kids in Haiti through the Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex.



Wentz is raising funds for the project through his AO1 Foundation at The Giving Back Fund and says he will personally match every dollar, up to $500,000, that is raised over the next two weeks. The 60-acre sports complex will host sports leagues for 15,000 kids annually and provide programs focused on character development, education, and discipline.



"I believe the sports complex will bring joy, hope, and dignity to thousands of kids and help inspire and develop character in the next generation of leaders in Haiti," said Wentz.



The partnership with Mission of Hope was forged last year during a trip Wentz made to Haiti with his church. During that visit, Carson learned about Mission of Hope's plan to impact the community through the Haiti Sports Complex and was inspired to get involved. Wentz returned to Haiti this past April, bringing Eagles team members with him to help with Phase I construction of the complex.



"The vision behind the Mission of Hope sports complex lines up with our foundation's mission to demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need," said Wentz.



The sports complex will include 10 soccer fields, basketball courts, a stadium, a community park, and a mess hall. Children will also have access to educational tutoring, nutritious meals, and a safe place to study when they are not in the classroom.



"We are grateful for Carson Wentz and the AO1 Foundation's efforts to help provide athletic training and character development to thousands of kids throughout the country," says Mission of Hope Haiti president, Brad Johnson. "This is the beginning of building sustainable sports programming that will foster national pride and help change a nation."



Phase I construction is underway and expected to be completed in the fall of 2018. To learn more or make a donation to the Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex, visit www.ao1foundation.org/events/haiti-sports-complex/.



About Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation

The AO1 Foundation's mission is to demonstrate the love of God by providing opportunities and support for the less fortunate and those in need. Similar to Carson's life motto and the tattoo on the underside of his right wrist, Carson's foundation stands for "Audience of One." No matter what he does in life, Carson is living for an Audience of One—Jesus. For more information, please visit www.ao1foundation.org.



About Mission of Hope, Haiti

Mission of Hope, Haiti exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti. By partnering with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, Mission of Hope feeds over 91,000 children daily, impacts over 10,000 students through education, trains over 1,700 farmers, and provides medical care to over 30,000 patients annually. For more information about how Mission of Hope is working to transform a nation, visit www.mohhaiti.org.

Wentz serving in Haiti in April 2018



