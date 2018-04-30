Airport Restaurant Month Springs Up This May with Exciting New Dishes

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready to ‘avo great meal? Well then, book your ticket and head to the airport to enjoy Airport Restaurant Month's new menus full of bold and original flavors. This May, more than 80 restaurants across nearly 50 North American airports are participating in this spring's foodie event by global restaurateur HMSHost. Airport Restaurant Month is a unique take on the popular street-side restaurant week concept, but HMSHost has customized it for travelers, bringing an unmatched and uncommon culinary experience into the airport.



Pulled Pork Tacos - HMSHost's Airport Restaurant Month



Grilled Chicken Breast - HMSHost's Airport Restaurant Month



HMSHost's Airport Restaurant Month - May 2018





"With this May's Airport Restaurant Month dishes, we are elevating the airport dining experience, bringing travelers some of the latest food trends, from avocados to plant-based options, right inside the airport," said HMSHost Vice President of Marketing and Communications Atousa Ghoreichi. "Airport Restaurant Month is just one example of how HMSHost offers travelers unique culinary events, ultimately transforming the way travelers think about their airport meal."

Airport Restaurant Month's menus vary by restaurant, with select restaurants offering distinct customized menus that spotlight their own flavors and trends. The dishes showcase the versatility of avocados and will surely satisfy any avocado aficionado. While each menu may offer different options, the core of Airport Restaurant Month's May 2018 menu items include:

Avocado Banh Mi with cucumber, carrot, cilantro, mint, and lime

Roasted Salmon with avocado, sautéed mushroom, arugula, and a Sriracha aioli

Pulled Pork Tacos with avocado, radish, and lime

Grilled Chicken Breast with smoky tomato sauce, caramelized onions, and avocado

Each of the above dishes is served with a Chopped Crunch Salad and a red pepper hummus with olives and grilled pita points. To help expedite the dining experience for busy travelers, HMSHost's award-winning culinary team created the single-plated menus specifically with a traveler's need for speed of service in mind.

A new twist this month that plays up a seasonal fruit favorite, at each location guests can enjoy a refreshing Patrón Watermelon Margarita. To further enhance the dining experience, HMSHost's sommeliers have skillfully matched suggested wines for each Airport Restaurant Month dish. These wine suggestions balance the flavor of each dish with the tasting characteristics of each wine, creating the perfect pairing.

For a full list of participating locations, visit AirportRestaurantMonth.com.

HMSHost Leading the Industry

HMSHost is recognized by the industry as the top provider of travel dining with awards such as 2018 Best Overall Food & Beverage Operator (for the eleventh consecutive year) by Airport Revenue News. USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards recognized HMSHost's Summer House Santa Monica at Chicago O'Hare International Airport as Best Airport Bar / Restaurant Atmosphere. HMSHost infuses innovation and culinary expertise into everything we do; with events such as the first-of-its-kind Airport Restaurant Month at more than 50 airports across North America, the award-winning Channel Your Inner Chef live culinary contest at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, and the Adrian Awards Gold winning campaigns, #HMSHostLove and Eat Well. Travel Further.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and 99 travel plazas in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $3.1 billion and employs more than 39,500 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of over €4.5 billion in 2016, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca432e09-348a-4075-97e4-ea060d96359e

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3bf7921f-5df4-4c3e-9948-4406377d8526

HMSHost Media Contact: Lina Mizerek Lina.Mizerek@HMSHost.com Phone: 240-694-4196