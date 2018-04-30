Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Jostens, the leading provider of fine-quality, custom jewelry for professional sports teams, announced today that it has been named the Official Championship Jeweler of the Philadelphia Eagles. The partnership will kick off with the creation of the team's first Super Bowl ring.

Eagles ownership and leadership partnered with the Jostens' design team lead by Master Jeweler, Miran Armutlu. The collective design team worked closely to tell the story of the franchise and develop the team's historic championship ring, which will be unveiled in a special ceremony announced at a later date.

"Jostens is honored to work with the Philadelphia Eagles to create a truly unique ring that honors the spirit of the city and tells the story of the team's historic 2017 season," said Chris Poitras, Jostens vice president and chief operating officer of professional sports. "The Philadelphia Eagles have been a tremendous partner throughout this whole process, and we look forward to unveiling the rings and continuing the championship celebration."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Jostens as the official championship jeweler of the Philadelphia Eagles," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Jostens has a superb reputation as a leader in the fine jewelry industry, having produced many of the iconic championship rings across all sports. We are thrilled to collaborate with their team on the special design of a world championship ring that will pay tribute to our historic season."

In addition to the creation of the team's championship ring, the Eagles and Jostens have collaborated to create custom jewelry collections and programs for Philadelphia Eagles fans, including a limited-edition championship replica ring. The full collection will be announced immediately following the team's ring ceremony and made available for purchase at Eagles pro shops and online at jostens.com.

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced championship rings for professional sports teams and athletes for more than 60 years. In addition to collaborating with the Eagles, Jostens has created 34 of the 52 Super Bowl championship rings since the inception of the Super Bowl.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Irwin®, Lenox®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. Driven by a sharp focus on the consumer, leading investment in innovation and brands, and a performance-driven culture, Newell Brands helps consumers achieve more where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

