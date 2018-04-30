William L. Dawkins Named Triangle Market President

RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Bank & Trust ("Union") today announced William L. ("Bill") Dawkins has joined Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia - a regional bank with $13.1 billion in assets, as Market President for the Triangle market as the bank builds out its North Carolina team.



"Having competed against Bill in the Triangle market for years, I know his strong ties to the area and relationships will help Union, doing business as Xenith, build out its presence in the area as we embark on expanding our commercial banking effort in North Carolina," said John Stallings, President of Union Bank & Trust.

Dawkins will start on May 1 and joins the bank from Regions, where he was most recently Raleigh Commercial Executive. A career banker, he started at Northwestern Bank in Raleigh and joined Regions in 2003 as Raleigh City President to open a de novo loan production office.

"As a career Triangle banker, Bill has the expertise and local knowledge to hit the ground running - helping businesses succeed by bringing advice and relevant solutions to our clients," said David Ring, Executive Vice President and Commercial Banking Group Executive.

"Bill and I previously worked together and I am delighted to again be part of the same company," said John C. Asbury, CEO of Union Bank & Trust. "He was able to build a strong team in the Triangle market and is the right person to expand our commercial banking effort in The Research Triangle."

ABOUT UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) is the holding company for Union Bank & Trust, which has 150 branches, 39 of which are operated as Xenith Bank, a division of Union Bank & Trust of Richmond, Virginia, and approximately 216 ATMs located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Union Bank & Trust also operates Shore Premier Finance, a specialty marine lender. Non-bank affiliates of the holding company include: Union Mortgage Group, Inc., which provides a full line of mortgage products, Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc. and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which both provide investment advisory services, and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Investors: Bill Cimino (804) 448-0937, VP and Director of Investor Relations

Media: Beth Shivak, VP and Director of Corporate Communications