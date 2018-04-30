UPDATE – Imaging3 Announces Appointment of George Zdasiuk to Board of Directors

BURBANK, Calif., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imaging3, Inc. (OTCQB:IGNG), a development stage company introducing disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry, announced today the appointment of George Zdasiuk, PhD, to its Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Zdasiuk will also serve as the Chairman of the Company's recently announced Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Zdasiuk will assist Imaging3 on all matters pertaining to product development, regulatory and commercial strategy, with the goal of maximizing the global market impact and value realization from the Company's highly disruptive Dominion SmartScan™ technology. From 1980-2015, Dr. Zdasiuk was employed by Varian Medical Systems (formerly, Varian Associates), a leader in the fields of radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology and digital imaging, in roles including Chief Technology Officer and Senior VP/ Director of Varian's Ginzton Technology Center. Varian employs 6,500 people across the globe and is recognized as a pioneer in the field of radiotherapy and medical imaging. Dr. Zdasiuk was responsible for investigating new disruptive technologies, conducting feasibility studies and incubating start-up businesses within Varian. Dr. Zdasiuk earned a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from Stanford University, specializing in photonics systems and non-linear optics. Dr. Zdasiuk received his BASc, with highest honors, in Engineering Science and his MS in Physics from the University of Toronto.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Zdasiuk joining our Board of Directors," noted John Hollister, CEO of Imaging3. "George's track record speaks for itself, in both the professional and academic arenas, and his leadership on our Scientific Advisory Board will be invaluable. We look forward to drawing upon his extensive industry experience as we develop our technology and progress towards commercialization."

"The Imaging3 Dominion SmartScan technology appears to offer some important and novel combinations of value propositions that I expect will position them with the ability to address previously under-served or un-served segments of the global market. This potential for many novel use areas presents a fascinating development challenge and commercial opportunity, and I look forward to helping the Imaging3 team achieve their goals," said Dr. Zdasiuk.

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of Imaging3, said, "Our efforts in re-building and leading the Company to achieve its global market potential require that we complete the assembly of a world-class management team and Board of Directors. Dr. Zdasiuk is a globally-recognized scientific leader in the medical imaging industry, with diverse experience in nurturing and commercializing innovative new technologies, and we are honored and pleased to welcome him to the Imaging3 Board."

About Imaging3, Inc.

Imaging3, Inc., founded in 1993, has developed a patented medical imaging technology, called the Dominion SmartScan™, that produces 3D x-ray images, effectively in real time. The SmartScan technology has the potential to allow healthcare professionals to perform diagnostic and therapeutic procedures more quickly and accurately, which may result in higher throughput for the clinicians and fewer safety risks for patients. Imaging3's technology exposes patients to less harmful radiation than current equivalent imaging technologies such as CT scans. The company believes this will allow scans to be used in many settings where scanning is currently limited by concerns about radiation exposure. The technology also notably allows for reasonably convenient portability, easier installation and use-readiness, and a significantly reduced cost burden suitable for novel settings and for healthcare systems across varied global settings. Imaging3 plans to submit a 510(k) application to FDA during 2018 to gain marketing authorization for initial applications for the SmartScan technology.

Visit the company's website at http://www.imaging3.com for detailed information about the company's technology.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Imaging3 cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Imaging3's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain FDA clearance or approval for any of its devices; the company may not be able to secure the funds necessary to support its product development plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger imaging companies, technological obsolescence, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Imaging3 and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Imaging3 undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

