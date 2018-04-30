Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Townsell Named as Director of Investor Relations

CONWAY, Ark., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) ("Home" or "the Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank ("Centennial"), today announced the appointment of its Senior Executive Vice President, Donna Townsell, as Director of Investor Relations for Home. Ms. Townsell previously served as Director of Marketing for the Company.



"Donna has played a major role in our company's success and is a tremendous asset to the team," said John W. Allison, Chairman. "She has proudly and successfully worn many hats for the Company over the years, which included Director of Corporate Efficiencies that was a game changer for the Company moving ratio's from 60's to 30's, and we can rest assured that this role will be no different. Due to the increased regulations of growing over $10 billion, we believe it is prudent to have a dedicated Investor Relations Officer and Donna's extensive knowledge of the Company and innovative background in marketing will help us improve our outreach and communication with current and prospective investors, research analysts and other important stakeholders."

Additionally, the Company announced Andria Russaw will succeed Ms. Townsell as the Director of Marketing of Centennial Bank. Ms. Russaw has been with the Company since December 1999, when it was First State Bank. She was a Loan Assistant and then held the position of Assistant Director of Loan Operations for twelve years. Most recently Ms. Russaw has served the bank in the capacity of a Conversion-Analyst. She is the mother of three adult children and resides in Conway.

"Andria has been with the company almost nineteen years and will be a perfect person to step in as Director of Marketing. She is loyal, dedicated and smart. I look forward to working with her directly", said Allison.

General

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HOMB."

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: