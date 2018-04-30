Repligen to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its first quarter of 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss business updates and financial results for the three-month reporting period ended March 31, 2018.



The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (866) 777-2509 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5413 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10120055.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide. Our portfolio includes protein products (Protein A affinity ligands, cell culture growth factors), chromatography products (OPUS® pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits) and filtration products (XCell™ ATF systems, TangenX™ SIUS™ flat sheet TFF cassettes, and Spectrum KrosFlo™ hollow fiber TFF cartridges and systems). The Protein A ligands and growth factor products that we produce are key components of Protein A affinity resins and cell culture media, respectively. Protein A affinity resins are the industry standard for downstream separation and purification of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. Growth factors are used in upstream processes to accelerate cell growth and productivity. Our innovative line of OPUS® chromatography columns, used in downstream processes for bench-scale through clinical-scale purification needs, are delivered pre-packed and customized to our customers choice of resin and packed bed height. Our XCell™ ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, continuously eliminate waste from a bioreactor to concentrate cells and significantly increase productivity in upstream processes. Single-use SIUS™ TFF cassettes and hardware are used for biologic drug concentration in downstream filtration processes. Spectrum KrosFlo™ TFF cartridges and systems are used in both upstream and downstream filtration processes. Repligen's corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations at locations including Shrewsbury, MA, Rancho Dominguez, CA, Lund, Sweden and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source:

Repligen Corporation

Sondra Newman

Senior Director Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

snewman@repligen.com



