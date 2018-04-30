Amedisys Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), announced today that it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on May 7, 2018. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 8, 2018.



To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through June 8, 2018. The replay dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and reference conference ID #13679111.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. We partner with 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 17,500 employees, in 421 care centers in 34 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

