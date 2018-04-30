Adama Technologies Announces Simultaneous Production of Multiple Defense Contracts

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire – Adama Technologies Corp. (OTC:ADAC) provided a production schedule update for shareholders today. After starting production on a new B-52 aircraft landing gear contract, the Company stated that they are simultaneously producing the outer shock strut cylinder for F-16 fighter jets. The F-16 contract is a foreign military contract with US allies and will be in production for approximately four months. The F-16 contract will see continuous orders being placed and the Company stated that they anticipate making shipments on this contract throughout the remainder of the year.



Harold Tanner, President of Adama Technologies, commented, "Today's news highlights ADAC's versatility as well as the diligent work of our team to expand our production operations that now allows us to simultaneously produce multiple parts for multiple contracts and customers. This was a crucial part of our growth and development plans and we are seeing the benefits of 18 months of hard work and planning. ADAC now holds three types of contracts: USA military defense contracts, contracts with foreign military allies, and private sector contracts."

The Company stated that they intend to keep the market readily updated via continued press updates as well as through the Company's social media channels.

About Adama Technologies Military Defense Operations

Adama Technologies completed the acquisition of Alpine Industries in November of 2016. Alpine Industries is a precision machining and aerospace manufacturing company. Since its inception in 1974, Alpine has manufactured several hundred aerospace landing gear components and other spare parts. Alpine continues to work as a US government contractor and currently holds over 15 US Military contracts with the majority of them with the US Air Force. Presently, Alpine manufactures such items as M1 Mine Clearing Blades, hypo-chlorination units, tow bridles, 60 ton jacks for the C5A, AIM-9 missile body trainers, numerous bolts and screws, drag links for the F-16 fighter planes, and many other landing gear parts. In addition to the US military, Alpine also manufactures parts for several private companies including parts for drilling components used in oil and water wells, roller-coasters, motorcycles, zip line parts, crash pads, and drilling carts.



