FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB:FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Announces Record 2018 First Quarter Results and Declares Dividends

HAMMOND, La., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB:FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2018 period ended March 31, 2018.

Earnings

Net Income in the 2018 first quarter increased 170% to a record of $1,267,000 ($0.44 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2017 first quarter net income of $468,000 ($0.23 per fully diluted common share). Annualized return on average common equity (ROE) for the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 increased to 12.2%

The increase in net income during the 2018 first quarter was primarily attributed to a $975,000, or 30%, increase in net-interest income. The increase in net-interest income was primarily due to a 33% increase in mortgage loan interest income and a 28% increase in interest income from investment securities and deposits. Net income was positively affected by a $63,000, or 7% increase in Non-Interest Income. Non-Interest Income increased primarily due to a $91,000 increase in service charges on deposits, a $74,000 increase in SBA Fee Income offset by a $64,000 decreasing in mortgage banking fees, and a $69,000 loss on sale of foreclosed assets. Total consolidated non-interest expenses declined, by $98,000, or 3% in the 2018 period.

Revenue (defined as net-interest income and total non-interest income) in the 2018 first quarter increased to $4.6 million, or 23% when compared to the 2017 period. Pre-provision for loan losses, pre-income tax expense – net income in the 3 months ended March 31, 2018 increased to $1.7 million, or 124% when compared to the 2017 period. The Company's Net-Interest Margin increased in the 2018 first quarter to 4.45% from 4.35% in the 2017 period. The Efficiency Ratio improved to 62.4% in the 2018 period.

While the Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.7% in the 2018 period, Income Tax expense increased by $151,000, or 85% in the period as compared to 2017.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at March 31, 2018 increased 19% to $365.5 million when compared to March 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 39% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $226.2 million. Total Liabilities increased 21% over the period. Deposits were the primary component of these increases with total deposits of $305.8 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of 19% of which $82.7 million were Non-Interest Bearing, which represents an increase of 21% from March 31, 2017.

The Company's increase in total assets were affected by a 54% decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents to $16.7 million, an increase of 17% in Investment Securities to $100.5 million and a 95% increase in deferred tax assets to $664,000. The increase in total liabilities were affected by a $7.2 million, or 82% increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances and a $3.1 million reduction/payoff of Subordinated Debentures/Trust Preferred Securities.

Total loans increased to $230.7 million at March 31, 2018. Of that total $204.4 million, or 88.6%, were secured by real estate.

REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS March 31, 2018 (In Thousands) % of Total Equity Balances % of Total Loans and Loan Loss

Reserves 1-4 Family $ 83,603 36.24 % 178.45 % Multi-Family 6,605 2.86 % 14.10 % Land & Construction 47,261 20.49 % 100.88 % Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied 28,460 12.34 % 60.75 % Owner Occupied 38,493 16.69 % 82.16 % TOTAL REAL ESTATE $ 204,422 88.62 % 436.33 % NON - REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS Commercial & Industrial $ 20,022 8.68 % 42.74 % Consumer 7,169 3.11 % 15.30 % TOTAL COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER $ 27,191 11.79 % 58.04 % Less unearned income on loans -949 -0.41 % -2.03 % TOTAL LOANS $ 230,664 100.00 % 492.34 % CONSOLIDATED LOAN AND DEPOSIT BALANCES BY MARKET March 31, 2018 (In Thousands) Market Deposit Balances Loan Balances Tangipahoa Parish (4 offices) $ 229,973 75.2 % $ 100,636 43.6 % St. Tammany Parish (2 offices) 38,827 12.7 % 74,017 32.0 % Jefferson Parish (1 office) 37,004 12.1 % 51,932 22.5 % Other 0 0.0 % 4,486 1.9 % Total $ 305,804 100 % $ 231,071 100 %

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased by a net of $2.3 million, or 6% to $42.3 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

Capital Surplus increased by $1.6 million to $22.1 million at March 31, 2018 when compared to March 31, 2017. Retained Earnings (net of unearned MRP stock) increased by $1.5 million to $21.1 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $697,000, or 379% from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Tangible Book value per common share increased to $15.69 as total common shares of 2,699,732 were outstanding at March 31, 2018. As of the end of the first quarter, 45,671 shares of the 2,699,732 common shares outstanding are restricted common shares that represent stock awards to officers of the Bank and Company which are not vested as of March 31, 2018.

At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $ 37.0 million at March 31, 2018.

FPB FINANCIAL CORP. CONSOLIDATED RATE & YIELD For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 2018 2017 Average Average Average Yield/ Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans Receivable $ 226,893 $ 3,571 6.38 % 6.69 % Mortgage-Backed Securities 17,604 100 2.30 % 1.89 % Investment Securities AFS 59,717 356 2.42 % 2.09 % Investment Securities HTM 5,401 39 2.93 % 2.71 % Trading Assets 132 0 0.00 % 0.00 % State & Municipal Securities 14,405 84 2.36 % 2.44 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1151 3 1.05 % 1.03 % First National Bankers Bank Stock 300 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Interest-earning deposits 10,859 26 0.97 % 0.68 % Total Interest-Earning Assets 336,462 4,179 5.04 % 4.81 % Non-Interest Earning Assets 29,576 Less Allowance for Loan Loss -4,446 Total Assets $ 361,592 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Deposits $ 218,603 $ 364 0.68 % 0.54 % FHLB Advances 19,869 87 1.78 % 1.24 % Fed Funds Purchased 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Preferred Statutory Trust 3,011 37 4.98 % 4.20 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 241,483 488 0.82 % 0.63 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 77,962 Total Liabilities 319,445 Stockholders' Equity 42,147 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 361,592 Net Interest-Earning Assets $ 94,979 Net Interest Income; Average Interest Rate Spread $ 3,691 4.22 % 4.18 % Net Interest Margin 4.45 % 4.35 % Average Interest-Earning Assets to Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 139.33 %

Items affecting and contributing to the Company's record 2018 first quarter increase in net income when compared to the 2017 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $3.7 million from $2.9 million in 2017, or 27%

Service charges on deposits increased to $298,000 from $207,000, or 44.0%

Total non-interest expenses decreased to $2.9 million in 2018 from $3.0 million in 2017, or 3.0%

Compensation and employee benefits decreased to $1.8 million from $1.9 million in 2017, or 3.0%

Provisions for Loan Losses increased to $130,000, or 4.0%

The effective tax rate decreased to 20.7% from 27.6% in the 2017 period

Other items and per share data of note this Year-To-Date (YTD) as of March 31, 2018, compared to the three month period ending March 31, 2017

Net Earnings per diluted common share increased to $0.44, or 91%

Annualized Return on Average Equity increased to 12.2%

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $4.6 million or 23.0%

The Efficiency Ratio improved to 62.4%

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased to $42.4 million, or 6.0%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders total $159,000 in 2018 and $103,000 in 2017

Tangible Book Value per common share increased to $15.69

Net Loans increased to $226.2 million or 39.0%

Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.5 million, or 31.0%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits total $82.7 million, an increase of 20.7%

Non-Maturity deposits increased by 17.4% to $254.5 million

Total Assets increased by 19.0% to $365.5 million

FHLB advances increased by 243.0% to $16.0 million

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets (NPA's) at March 31, 2018 decreased by $645,000, or 21% to $2.5 million when compared to March 31, 2017 and represents 1.1% of gross loans. NPA's at December 31, 2017 totaled $3.1 million. The decrease during the 12 month period ending March 31, 2018 in NPA's were attributed to an decrease of $208,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $1.7 million; an increase of $200,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $731,000 and a $637,000 decrease in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $12,000. The decrease in NPA's during the 3 month period ending March 31, 2018 were attributed to a decrease of $45,000 in non-accrual loans, a decrease of $615,000 in OREO, and a $7,000 decrease in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $12,000. The Company's allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 31% to $4.5 million at March 31, 2018 when compared to March 31, 2017. The $4.5 million in the ALLL represents 2.0% of average net loans in the 2018 first quarter period and 181% of NPA's on March 31, 2018. At December 31, 2017 the Company's ALLL totaled $4.4 million or 2.1% of 2017 fourth quarter average net loans and 139% of NPA's at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2018 first quarter totaled $14,000 (0.03% of average net loans) down from $31,000 (0.08%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2017 first quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $292,000 (0.55%) in the 2017 fourth quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR's) through March 31, 2018 was $2.7 million, of which $1.1 million are on nonaccrual. Total TDR's on March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017 were $3.4 million and $2.9 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company's common stock is traded under the "FPBF" symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company's business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp Selected Balances Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change Change Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity $ 42,358,676 $ 40,024,202 6 $ 42,111,968 1 Total Assets 365,515,460 306,110,828 19 346,174,764 6 Net Loans 226,172,359 162,737,413 39 217,000,626 4 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 82,699,039 68,533,045 21 76,322,570 8 Non-Maturity Deposits (included in Interest and non-interest bearing Deposits) 254,543,937 216,799,252 17 241,536,253 5 Brokered Deposits (included in Interest-Bearing deposits 4,390,060 4,007,542 10 4,380,507 0 FHLB Advances 16,015,000 4,675,000 243 8,800,000 82 Foreclosed Assets 264,450 129,470 104 943,500 (72 ) Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned) 2,479,746 3,125,129 (21 ) 3,147,007 (21 ) Allowance for Loan Losses 4,491,757 3,434,815 31 4,376,126 3





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2018 2017 % 2017 % (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Mortgage Loans $ 3,071,538 $ 2,895,980 6 $ 2,315,014 33 Commercial Loans 302,133 283,229 7 210,777 43 Consumer Loans 196,921 195,689 1 202,973 (3 ) Investment Securities and Deposits 608,200 473,403 28 475,564 28 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 4,178,794 3,848,301 9 3,204,328 30 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 364,006 351,280 4 248,272 47 Subordinated debentures/trust Preferred securities 37,037 34,892 6 31,680 17 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 86,547 17,172 404 27,289 217 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 487,590 403,345 21 307,241 59 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,691,204 3,444,956 7 2,897,087 27 Provisions for loan losses 130,000 400,000 (68 ) 125,000 4 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,561,204 3,044,956 17 2,772,087 28 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service Charges on Deposits 298,281 251,248 19 207,029 44 Mortgage Banking Fees 230,691 225,776 2 294,628 (22 ) Interchange Fees 184,769 188,701 (2 ) 177,874 4



SBA Fee Income 74,418 79,234 (6 ) 0 - Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance 45,863 47,318 (3 ) 43,886 5 Loan Fees and Charges 41,661 37,958 10 42,842 (3 ) Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts 6,471 (46 ) - (3,358 ) - Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed Assets (69,132 ) (51,169 ) (35 ) 0 0 Other 86,566 76,726 13 73,946 17 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 899,588 855,846 5 836,847 7 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and Employee Benefits 1,798,247 1,877,674 (4 ) 1,860,047 (3 ) Occupancy, local and state taxes and Equipment 399,383 379,369 5 390,312 2 Technology and Information Processing 214,666 275,370 (22 ) 227,565 (6 ) Regulatory Fees 73,173 105,830 (31 ) 63,365 15 Professional Fees 55,150 83,401 (34 ) 80,133 (31 ) Other 322,760 529,866 (39 ) 339,810 (5 ) TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 2,863,378 3,251,510 (12 ) 2,961,232 (3 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,597,414 649,293 146 647,702 147 Income Tax Expense 330,439 481,802 (31 ) 179,061 85 NET INCOME $ 1,266,975 $ 167,490 656 % $ 468,641 170 %





For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2018 2017 % 2017 % (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change PER COMMON SHARE DATA Net Earnings $ 0.48 $ 0.06 700 $ 0.23 109 Diluted Net Earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.06 633 $ 0.23 91 Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income) $ 1.73 $ 1.59 9 $ 1.80 (4 ) Dividends Paid $ 0.06 $ 0.05 20 $ 0.05 20 Book Value (Period End) $ 15.69 $ 15.56 1 $ 15.63 0 Book Value Adjusted Net of Other Comprehensive income (Period End) $ 16.02 $ 15.56 3 $ 15.70 2 RATIOS ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Assets) 1.42% 0.19% 648 0.64% 122 ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity) 12.20% 1.57% 677 5.80% 110 Net Interest Margin (Average for the Period) 4.45% 4.37% 2 4.35% 2 Non-Interest expense less Non- Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets (Annualized) 2.20% 2.78% 21 2.90% 24 Efficiency Ratio for the Period 62.40% 75.60% 17 79.31% 21 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Period $ 14,369 $ 291,774 95 $ 30,589 53 to Average Period Net Loans 0.03% 0.55% 95 0.08% 67 TDR's at Period End $ 2,692,884 $ 2,931,589 8 $ 3,370,199 20 to Average Period Net Loans 1.21% 1.40% 13 2.04% 41 Non-Performing Assets at Period End $ 2,479,746 $ 3,147,007 21 $ 3,125,129 21 to Average Period Total Assets 0.69% 0.92% 25 1.05% 35 Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $ 4,491,757 $ 4,376,126 3 $ 3,434,815 31 to Average Period Net Loans 2.02% 2.10% (4 ) 2.08% (3 ) to Non-Performing Assets at Period End 181.14% 139.06% 30 109.91% 65





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change Change ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non-Interest Earning Deposits) $ 16,663,418 $ 36,551,178 (54 ) $ 11,831,667 41 Securities - Held to Maturity 5,380,641 3,416,410 57 5,405,894 (0 ) Securities - Available for Sale 94,942,832 82,335,124 15 88,344,159 7 Trading Securities 131,650 130,467 1 125,179 5 Bank Owned Life Insurance 7,150,312 6,463,460 11 7,104,450 1 Net Loans 226,172,359 162,737,413 39 217,000,626 4 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,389,537 1,095,974 27 1,362,179 2 Premises and Equipment, Net 11,446,221 11,721,344 (2 ) 11,488,714 0 Foreclosed Assets 264,450 129,470 104 943,500 (72 ) Deferred Tax Assets 664,393 341,490 95 436,753 52 Other Assets 1,309,647 1,188,498 10 2,117,845 (38 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 365,515,460 $ 306,110,828 19 $ 346,160,966 6 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 305,804,344 $ 257,087,845 19 $ 290,562,950 5 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 16,015,000 4,675,000 243 8,800,000 82 Subordinated debentures/trust Preferred securities 0 3,093,000 (100 ) 3,093,000 (100 ) Other Liabilities 1,337,440 1,230,781 9 1,593,045 (16 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 323,156,784 $ 266,086,626 21 $ 304,048,995 6 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock $ 26,481 $ 21,215 25 $ 26,541 0 Capital Surplus 22,083,327 20,534,332 8 22,083,327 0 Unearned MRP Stock (794,021 ) (32,946 ) (2310 ) (900,818 ) (13 ) Retained Earnings 21,924,176 19,685,615 11 20,923,185 5 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (881,287 ) (184,015 ) (379 ) (20,264 ) (4249 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 42,358,676 40,024,202 6 42,111,971 1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 365,515,460 $ 306,110,828 19 % $ 346,160,966 6 %

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, "On April 12, 2018, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.075 per share will be paid on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2018."

For More Information Contact:

Fritz W. Anderson, II

Chief Executive Officer,

and Chairman, FPB Financial Corp.

Chairman, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Ronnie Fugarino

President, FPB Financial Corp.

Chief Executive Officer, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Albert Kelleher

President, Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880

Derek Shants

Chief Financial Officer

and Chief Operations Officer,

FPB Financial Corp. and Florida Parishes Bank

(985) 345-1880