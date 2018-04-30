Nuvus Gro (NUVG) Contracted to Build out Large Air Supported Greenhouse in Arizona - Grow to House up to 30,000 Plants

Saint Petersburg, FL, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvus Gro Corp. (OTC:NUVG), a provider of advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) with sophisticated automation and analytical tools for the cultivators of legal industrial hemp and marijuana, announces today that NuvusGro has been contracted to build out a large air supported greenhouse grow in Arizona. This is an exciting project for NuvusGro to undertake, and the facility can grow anywhere from 23,000 to 30,000 plants. They have begun constructing the first phase which deals with controlling the large fans that keep the 3500 square foot facility inflated and measuring the environment. This project will require multiple phases; and encompass everything from environmental and lighting control to irrigation and fertilization.



NuvusGro is also working to provide advanced solid-state weather stations and wind metering sensors to accurately measure wind velocity, humidity, temperature and particle density throughout several zones inside the structure, as well as a station at both ends located outside to measure the local weather.

The CognetiX control system takes all the weather and environmental data from both inside and outside the structure. It able to do this by using advanced machine intelligence and analytics to manage the grow environment and predict changes in weather. A misting system will also be installed in the greenhouse grow facility. Control of the misting system is used for providing humidity and cooling for the environment inside the facility. Industrial controls with machine intelligence will be used to integrate with the doors, exhaust fans, and the main fans with the misting to create an optimal environment inside the facility.

Other phases of this project will include a re-design of the current blackout system to better serve the facility and integrate it into the master control system, installing an intelligent fertilization and irrigation system, providing intelligent supplemental lighting and a custom grow system. These systems will be integrated into our CognetiX control system. The advanced analytics and machine intelligence allows predictive management of every aspect of the greenhouse. Data is gathered from hundreds of points, analyzed and presented in easy-to-read dashboards and controls that are programmed through simple recipe input screens. As with all CognetiX products, the control system is viewable on any screen as well as remotely monitored. The CognetiX platform is also capable of sending out alerts to any smart device regarding any break-ins or issues with the system.

Nuvus Gro, a Nevada Corporation and Subsidiary of Nuvus Corp., provides Advanced Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), Precise Cognitive Automation, Sophisticated Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grow Systems, Modular Grow facilities, Power & Energy Services, Consulting Services and Financing for the cultivators and Medium to Large Scale Growing Facilities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.





