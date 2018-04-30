Exalenz Bioscience Appoints Roy Golan as President and Chief Financial Officer

Healthcare Industry Veteran Brings Track Record of Success



MODI'IN, Israel and MANASQUAN, N.J., April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (TASE:EXEN), a leader in developing and marketing non-invasive medical devices for diagnosing and monitoring a range of gastrointestinal and liver diseases, today announced the appointment of Roy Golan CPA, LLM as President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Golan will report to the CEO, Raffi Werner. Mr. Golan, has more than 18 years of experience in the healthcare and software industries, and has held executive finance positions in several cutting-edge growth private and public companies including the Parkinson's disease therapeutic and gastroenterology screening arenas.

"We are pleased to welcome Roy to our leadership team in these exciting times at Exalenz," said Raffi Werner, Chief Executive Officer of Exalenz Bioscience. "Roy's extensive history of successful financial leadership in the healthcare industry will be a key asset for Exalenz as we continue to grow and prepare for a listing on a major U.S. exchange later this year. His strong relationships within the healthcare financial community will advance the development and execution of our strategies for creating value for patients and investors and realizing our near-term product opportunities in the gastroenterology and hepatology markets."

Most recently, Mr. Golan was Chief Financial Officer at NeuroDerm, Ltd., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing drug-device combinations for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Subsequent to joining NeuroDerm in January 2014, he played a critical role in planning and executing the company's initial public offering in the U.S. on Nasdaq in November 2014. During his tenure at NeuroDerm the company also completed two follow on financing transactions, raising total IPO/follow on offering proceeds of over $200M. He also had a major role in the sale of NeuroDerm to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for $1.1 billion in October 2017. Prior to joining NeuroDerm, Mr. Golan served as Chief Financial Officer of KCS Ltd., a software company that provides governance, risk and compliance solutions, and as Vice President of Finance of GI View Ltd., a medical device start-up that develops a screening solution for the colon. Mr. Golan holds an LLM from Bar-Ilan University and a BA degree in Business and Accounting from the Israeli College of Management School of Business. Mr. Golan has been a licensed CPA since 2002.

"I am pleased to join Exalenz at this exciting time and to be part of realizing the tremendous value of our products and technologies," said Mr. Golan. "Exalenz is strongly positioned to transform the diagnosis, monitoring and management of serious gastrointestinal and liver diseases. With BreathID® Hp becoming the standard of care for detecting Helicobacter pylori bacteria, and a strategy in place to bring the same technology to the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, Exalenz has multiple opportunities to create value for patients and investors."

About Exalenz Bioscience

Exalenz Bioscience develops and markets diagnostic tests and monitoring systems that use the breath to diagnose and help manage gastrointestinal and liver conditions. The company's flagship BreathID® Hp offers the most efficient and accurate test for detection of H. pylori bacteria, associated with various illnesses including gastric cancer, and is already in use in over 400 U.S. medical centers and major labs across the country. The BreathID 13C-methacetin breath test (MBT) is a sensitive, noninvasive, point of care tool that measures the microsomal function of the liver. Exalenz holds regulatory approvals in Europe, the United States, China and Israel for H. pylori detection and is currently evaluating additional applications of the BreathID platform, including MBT in the detection of CSPH in patients with NASH. Additional information is available at www.exalenz.com.

