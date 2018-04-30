Dragonfly Announces Change in Directors and Officers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Dragonfly") (listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DRC.H) announces that effective today, Messrs. Harry Chew, Sonny Chew and Trent Hunter have tendered their resignations as directors of the Company and Mr. Harry Chew has also resigned as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. As a result, Martin Bajic, Kent Deuters and Gregory Galanis have been appointed as directors of Dragonfly. In addition, Mr. Deuters has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Martin Bajic has been appointed as CFO.



