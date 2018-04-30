Microbix to Present at Bloom Burton Conference

TORONTO, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX) (Microbix®), an innovator of biological products and technologies, announces that it has been invited to present to investors about Microbix at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investment Conference, being held at the Toronto Sheraton Centre Hotel on Wednesday and Thursday, May 2 and 3, 2018.



Microbix' CEO, Cameron Groome, will speak to its latest corporate presentation at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 3, in Hall C of the conference. Microbix' latest corporate presentation is available at www.microbix.com along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix specializes in developing proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens used in immunoassays or quality assessment products. Microbix' products are sold to more than 100 customers worldwide, primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to create proprietary new products and technologies. Currently it is commercializing two such products, (1) Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and (2) LumiSort™ cell-sorting, a technology platform for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of somatic cells that can be used to enrich cell populations of interest, such as in sexing semen.

Established in 1988, Microbix is a publicly traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About Bloom Burton & Co. and the Conference

Bloom Burton is a Toronto-based investment bank solely focused on the healthcare industry. Its services include investment research, capital raising, strategic advisory work and direct investing. The conference hosts Canada's leading publicly-traded, venture-backed private and pre-venture life sciences companies and is attended by domestic and international investors. Further information is available at www.bloomburton.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, Microbix' business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

