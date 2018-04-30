Gopher Protocol Inc. Appoints Independent Director

New Member Will Head Audit Committee to be Formed





SANTA MONICA, CA, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) ("Gopher"), a technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, announced the addition of Mr. Muhammed Khilji, a certified public accountant, to its board of directors.

Gopher has recently experienced significant growth and the board has decided that adding additional financial controls and audit experience to the board was prudent.

With recent additions to the financial team including the engagement of a new Chief Financial Officer, Gopher is in the initial stages of adding the appropriate personnel to manage its accounting and internal control functions.

Since 2005, Mr. Khilji has owned and operated Muhammad Khilji, CPA, a business accounting and tax advisory service. Mr. Khilji is engaged in providing advisory services to small business clients. He has been serving numerous high net worth individuals, professionals, as well as entrepreneurs. He is involved in consulting clients in the areas of strategic business management, sales and marketing, retirement planning, asset protection, financial restructuring and bankruptcy.

Mr. Khilji tax compliance experience spans over large corporations to multi-state partnerships. Mr. Khilji has also served as contract CFO for a number of companies. From 2004 to 2005, Mr. Khilji served as a Senior Manager in the Financial Services Group of KPMG and from 2002 to 2004 as a Senior Manager with the Corporate Tax Group at Waterhouse Coopers. Prior to 2002, Mr. Khilji was a Senior Manager with the Corporate Tax Advisory Group at Arthur Anderson. Mr. Khilji has been licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in California since 2002 and graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1993 with a Master of Business Administration Finance and Marketing and in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science Finance.

"I am excited to become part of a team that is so focused on managing its growth in a sustainable and responsible way while fully meeting the compliance challenges," stated Mr. Khilji.

