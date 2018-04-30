Market Overview

Metso Corporation: Managers' transactions - Ozey K. Horton Jr.

Globe Newswire  
April 30, 2018 2:47am   Comments
Share:

Metso Corporation: Managers' transactions - Ozey K. Horton Jr.

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, April 30, 2018 at 9:45 EEST

Metso Corporation has received the following disclosure under EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014, regarding managers' or their closely associated persons' transactions with Metso's shares.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Horton Jr., Ozey K.  
Position: Member of the Board
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45_20180427111206_19
     
Issuer
Name: Metso Corporation
LEI: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2018-04-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument: Share
 
Volume: 731
Unit price: 0.00 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 731
Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.comwww.twitter.com/metsogroup   

  
Metso Corporation
Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

