Metso Corporation: Managers' transactions - Arja Talma

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, April 30, 2018 at 9:45 EEST

Metso Corporation has received the following disclosure under EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014, regarding managers' or their closely associated persons' transactions with Metso's shares.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Talma, Arja Position: Member of the Board Initial Notification Reference number: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45_20180427111206_18 Issuer Name: Metso Corporation LEI: 2138007FRMWVPUDCMA45 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-04-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share Volume: 1,007 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions Volume: 1,007 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

