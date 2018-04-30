CGG: Philippe Salle elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sophie Zurquiyah takes up her position of CEO

CGG's Board of Directors meeting elected Philippe Salle as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sophie Zurquiyah takes up her position of CEO

Paris, France - April 30, 2018

CGG's Board of Directors, meeting on April 26, 2018, elected Philippe Salle as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Sophie Zurquiyah took up her position of CEO of the Group and was appointed director by the general meeting on the same day.

Following the Board meeting, Philippe Salle said: "CGG is now in good hands. Sophie's skills and in-depth knowledge of our industry and technology complemented by strong leadership are key to leading CGG to a renewed financial return".

Effective April 26, 2018, the composition of CGG's Board of Directors is as follows:

Philippe Salle - Chairman of the Board

Sophie Zurquiyah - CEO and director

Helen Lee Bouygues - independant director

Michael Daly - independant director

Patrice Guillaume - director representing the employees

Anne-France Laclide-Drouin - independant director

Colette Lewiner - independant director

Gilberte Lombard - independant director

Heidi Petersen - independant director

Mario Ruscev - independant director

Robert Semmens - director

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CGG).





