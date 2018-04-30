ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 30 April 2018 - Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 152,884 common shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €1,882,980.40 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has a share capital of €140.956.895,66 represented by a total number of 75,406,551 shares, conferring a total number of 75,406,551 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding rights (warrants) to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,594,841 entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,594,841 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,594,841 voting rights.

The current total number of outstanding convertible bonds is 983, which, on the basis of the current conversion price of €12.6631, are convertible into 7,761,768 new shares, conferring a total number of 7,761,768 voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

On 29 January 2018, Sanofi made an offer to acquire all of Ablynx's outstanding ordinary shares (including shares represented by American Depository Shares (ADSs), warrants and convertible bonds) at a price of €45 per share, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately €3.9 billion. The proposed transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Ablynx Board of Directors. The offer is comprised of two separate but concurrent tender offers: (i) a tender offer under the laws of Belgium for all of the outstanding shares, warrants and convertible bonds of Ablynx (the "Belgian Offer") and (ii) a tender offer under the laws of the U.S. for all of the outstanding shares held by U.S. holders and ADSs held by holders, wherever located (the "U.S. Offer"). The initial acceptance period of the tender offers commenced on 4 April 2018 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET on 4 May 2018, subject to extension.



