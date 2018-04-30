PUBLICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 14 OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 REGARDING THE PUBLICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDINGS (THE "TRANSPARENCY LAW")

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 30 April 2018 - Ablynx (NASDAQ:ABLX) today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received two notifications of shareholdings from UBS Group AG on 26 April 2018.

In a first notification, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) has notified Ablynx that it has downward crossed the 3% threshold of voting rights held directly by controlled undertakings and upward crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights held through financial instruments since 20 April 2018.

In a second notification, UBS Group AG has notified Ablynx that it has upward crossed the 3% threshold of voting rights held directly by controlled undertakings and downward crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights held through financial instruments since 23 April 2018.

UBS Group AG now holds 5,862,135 voting securities of Ablynx, representing 7.79% of the 75,253,667 outstanding voting rights of Ablynx (versus 7.35% notified previously on 18 April 2018).

The latest notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification :

acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

: Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : USB Group AG

: USB Group AG Transaction date : 23 April 2018

: 23 April 2018 Threshold that is crossed : 3% of securities directly held and 5% of securities held through financial instruments

: 3% of securities directly held and 5% of securities held through financial instruments Denominator : 75,253,667 (status on 23 April 2018)

: 75,253,667 (status on 23 April 2018) Details of the notification:

Name of select subsidiaries of UBS % of voting rights % of voting rights held through financial instruments* Total of both UBS AG 0.73% 0.11%1 / 3.03%2 / 0.05%2 / 0.10%3 4.02% UBS Asset Management Trust Company 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 0.03% 0.03% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 0.03% 0.03% UBS Hedge Fund Solutions LLC 0.44% 0.44% UBS Limited 0.13% 0.13% UBS O'Connor LLC 1.35% 1.35% UBS Switzerland AG 0.61% 0.08%1 / 0.99%2 / 0.10%2 1.78% UBS Securities LLC 0.00%3 0.00% TOTAL 3.32% 4.47% 7.79%

* Type of financial instrument: 1'Right to recall lent shares' and 2'Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral' and 3'Depository Receipt'

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held : Please see the full chain of control in the Transparency Notification.

: Please see the full chain of control in the Transparency Notification. Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose on 23 April 2018 due to the total indirect holdings in voting rights of UBS Group AG, held directly by controlled undertakings going above 3% and due the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in equivalent financial instruments, held directly by controlled undertakings going below 5%.

More information is available in the transparency notification. A full version of the transparency notifications is available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors.

The articles of the association of Ablynx NV provide for shareholders notification threshold of 3%, 5% or a multiple of 5% of the total number of existing voting rights.

About Ablynx

Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies, proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com.

On 29 January 2018, Sanofi made an offer to acquire all of Ablynx's outstanding ordinary shares (including shares represented by American Depository Shares (ADSs), warrants and convertible bonds) at a price of €45 per share, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately €3.9 billion. The proposed transaction was unanimously approved by both the Sanofi and Ablynx Board of Directors. The offer is comprised of two separate but concurrent tender offers: (i) a tender offer under the laws of Belgium for all of the outstanding shares, warrants and convertible bonds of Ablynx (the "Belgian Offer") and (ii) a tender offer under the laws of the U.S. for all of the outstanding shares held by U.S. holders and ADSs held by holders, wherever located (the "U.S. Offer"). The initial acceptance period of the tender offers commenced on 4 April 2018 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. CET on 4 May 2018, subject to extension.

